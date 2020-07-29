‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis & Chleb Ravenell Reportedly Have ‘Good Chemistry’ According To A Source

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has been dating businessman Chleb Ravenell for some time, according to People. The pair went public with their romance earlier this week when photos showed up on Instagram.

“They’ve been dating a few months now,” the source told the outlet.

Photos of the pair showed up on a friend’s Instagram story. In the picture, Chleb was seated behind the redhead reality star as he kissed the side of her head. The two also got silly in a car ride after which was shown in an accompanying video. The pair were out with another couple Jacquelyn Stewart and her husband, Chelsie Ravenell. Chleb and Chelsie are brothers, and despite the very similar last names, they are not related to Kathryn’s ex-boyfriend, Thomas Ravenel.

According to the insider, there are sparks between the Chleb and Kathryn.

“They have good chemistry together,” the source claimed.

Besides the short social media post, Kathryn has been quiet about her rumored man, and not too much is known about the businessman. Chleb went to Western Michigan University, where he played football. He later went on to play for a Canadian team, The Calgary Stampeders for a season. Chleb is now based in Charleston, South Carolina, where he is a Product Specialist for Apple. There are several photos in his Instagram feed that include Southern Charm cast members, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

The couple seems to be moving ahead with their relationship.

“He’s met the kids and is good with them,” the source told the outlet.

Kathryn has two children with Thomas, daughter, Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 4, and the two share custody. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former politician welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend, Heather Mascoe, in late June. Kathryn reportedly found out that Heather was expecting through Thomas’ attorney.

Heidi Gutman / Bravo

This is Kathryn’s first relationship since her split from America’s Got Talent contestant Hunter Price last year. The mother of two denied reports in January that she was back together with Thomas after the two attended a party together.

There has been no word on whether Chleb will be on the next season of the hit reality show. Southern Charm was filming earlier this year, but production was halted due to the current pandemic.

There will be changes for next season. Cast member Cameran Eubanks has quit. The mother of one has also reportedly cut ties with Kathryn, who Cameran accused of starting a rumor that her husband cheated with a woman named Rebecca.