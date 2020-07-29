Avital Cohen Laughs While Showing Off Incredible Cleavage & Insane Body

Avital Cohen laughed while flaunting her sensational curves on Instagram. She shared a stunning snap of herself in a two-piece swimsuit that had her horde of followers racing to hit the “like” button.

The fitness maven recently took to social media to post a photo of herself on all fours. She wore a checked bikini that left very little to the imagination, much to the delight of her fans. Avital kept her caption simple and said, “#happiness.”

The model showed off her voluptuous cleavage in a bikini with a very interesting design. The halter beck top tied around her neck and it exposed her impressive cleavage with an inverted heart cut-out. The swimsuit seemed to fit her snugly and hugged the curves of her bust.

Avital teamed the teeny top with its matching bottoms that clung high on her hips. She put her shapely thighs on display in the black-and-white bottoms.

The Israeli model revealed her bronzed skin while showing off a hint of her insane abs and minuscule waist.

The social media star accessorized with care. She wore large hoop earrings and a gold watch around her wrist. On her right wrist, she appeared to be sporting a cream scrunchie for her hair which was blowing in the wind. Avital styled her hair in a side-part and allowed it to tumble down her shoulder.

Avital wore the broadest smile in the shot. She appeared to be laughing with her eyes shut and balancing herself on all fours. She posed on a stone-colored mattress next to an erect beam. In the background, the cloudless sky seemed to indicate a sunset or sunrise as the horizon was tinged in hues of orange.

Soon after posting the snap, Avital was inundated with positive feedback. Many people liked the photo, while some of her devotees even shared some words of encouragement and emoji.

“You’re like an angel on earth,” one fan gushed and followed up their comment with a heart.

Another follower waxed lyrical about Avital’s abilities.

“I am totally convinced that your smile (laughing emoji) can light up (sun emoji) the darkest soul,” they raved.

A third Instagram user made a declaration of love and confirmed that the influencer has one of the best grins around.

“I love you, the best smile in the world,” they said.

Avital has an astonishing fan base of over 1.9 million people from across the globe. The pic was an instant hit among her followers since it has already racked up over 38,000 likes since it went live. It also garnered a further 966 comments from those who lavished praise on her.