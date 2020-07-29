Gabby Allen Flaunts Bombshell Body In Colorful Bikini

Television reality star Gabby Allen appears to be having the time of her life in Ibiza. Her recent Instagram updates have seen her enjoying some down time in the tropical location while also looking smoking hot. On Wednesday, she shared a post to the photo-sharing app that featured her rocking a tiny bikini on the beach.

Gabby’s swimsuit was made from colorful fabric that included colors of light blue, yellow and white. The top had thin, triangle-styled cups that put a good deal of her cleavage on display. The bottoms were equally skimpy, with strings that were tied into bows pulled high on her hips. She wore a matching scarf in her hair, which fell in soft waves, skimming the tops of her shoulders. To accessorize her beach-day look, she sported a pair of large, gold hoop earrings and layered bracelets.

The post was a single snapshot that saw her standing under a shaded area, and the geotag indicated that she was at Bam-Bu-Ku when the photo was taken. The image was cropped just above her knees. She posed next to a wooden column, and people gathered at what appeared to be a bar several feet behind her. An outdoor umbrella and a fee tropical plants were also visible.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star faced the camera as she stood with one elbow on the column. With one hip cocked to the side and one leg crossed in front of the other, Gabby put her fit physique and smooth, flawless tan on display. Her other hand was in front of her chest, and it looked like she was tugging on her bikini top. The pose showcased her flat abs and toned thighs as well as her shapely arms. She looked away from the lens with a slight smile on her face.

The update racked up more than 10,000 likes within an hour of of it being shared to her account.

Gabby kept the caption simple, adding a few summertime emoji.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to give the update some love.

“Gabby you look insane,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow the sun looks good on you girl,” a second follower chimed in.

“Such a babe,” a third Instagram user commented.

“So glam! You go hottie!” a fourth enthusiastic fan replied.

Gabby has a keen sense of style and a killer body — and she likes to show both of them off on Instagram. Not to long ago, she shared a snap that featured her looking sexy and chic in an orange tie-dye dress.