Suzy Cortez Rocks String Bikini & ‘Miss BumBum World’ Sash On Instagram

Suzy Cortez surprised fans with a smoking-hot throwback shot that was added to her feed in the early morning hours of July 29. The sizzling image was snapped in 2019 and captured the model in a bikini.

The photo showed Suzy posed onstage during a competition. The background of the image was blurred out, but a few other participants could be seen, and each one was a clad in a bikini. Suzy posed in the center of the frame and popped her hip out to the side. She placed one hand on her side, and the opposite was positioned on the top of her head while she showed off her muscular biceps. Suzy focused her attention on the side and wore a slight smile on her face.

She flaunted her fit figure in a colorful bikini that boasted bright yellow and green hues. The garment had triangular cups that were tight on her bust, and the straps secured over her muscular shoulders. The top was primarily made of bright yellow fabric, and it had a green pattern in the middle of the cups while blue threads sectioned off the different colors.

The bottom of the suit boasted the same bright colors, and the front rode low, leaving her toned tummy on full display. The sides of the suit had strings that tied around her hips and showed off her tiny midsection. Suzy’s eager audience was also treated to a full view of her shapely thighs.

The model rocked a sash in the middle of her chest that possessed a deep gold fabric. The front of the piece was embroidered with “Miss BumBum World Campea Mexico 2019” in a green thread that matched the color of her suit. She wore her long, brunette locks down and curled, and her hair spilled over her shoulders. Suzy completed the look with a silver crown that was adorned with diamond rhinestones and provided the perfect amount of sparkle to the sexy ensemble.

Since the image was shared for her 2.3 million fans, it has attracted more than 20,000 likes and 160-plus comments. Many Instagrammers complimented her figure while countless others applauded the title. Most followers commented in Portuguese, while several others used English instead. A few others used emoji to express their opinions instead of using words.

“U won that..great,” another fan added with the addition of a few red hearts.

“Mis BUMBUM perfect,” a second social media user gushed with a few flames.

“Congratulations for your success,” another follower complimented on the shot.

“DANG BABY YOU ARE GORGEOUS,” a fourth exclaimed.