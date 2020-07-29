Audrey Roloff Rocks A Bikini At The Lake During Fun-Filled Outing

Audrey Roloff flaunted her bikini body on Instagram for the second time in a week. The mother-of-two added several photos to her feed that captured her enjoying some time on the lake.

The first image in the series showed the reality star and her family of four posing on the front of a boat. She stood next to her husband and smiled big for the camera as she held her son, Bode, in her arms. The setting was spectacular and offered a view of a mountain and a calm lake. Jeremy held their daughter, Ember, in front of him, and he knelt one knee on a seat and the other on the ground.

Audrey opted for a sexy bikini that showed off her killer figure. The swimsuit boasted a white-and-tan checkered pattern that complemented her fair skin. The piece had a plunging neckline that offered a view of cleavage while its thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders. The middle of the swimsuit was knotted, which helped draw even more attention to her bust.

Only a portion Audrey’s taut tummy was seen, and the lower half of her outfit was just as hot. The bottoms had thick sides that were worn over her hip and left her lean legs on display. She also sported a tan baseball cap that read “mama” on the front, and she rocked a pair of sunglasses with ombre rims. Audrey styled her red locks in a low ponytail while Jeremy went shirtless for the lakeside outing and showed off his chiseled upper half. The Little People Big World star sported a pair of jeans and kept his look simple.

Both of their kiddos wore life jackets for safety, and they each wore a hat on to shield themselves from the sun. The second photo in the series captured Audrey in the same swimsuit. She was all smiles as she held one kid in each arm while the remaining few uploads included a mix of photos and videos.

In the caption of the image, she shared a lengthy caption and thanked her mom and dad for taking them on the fun-filled outing. More than 36,000 fans have double-tapped the post while 180 left comments.

“Boating always involves classic memories just as you described!! Thanks for sharing,” one follower commented.

“Yes to all of this! My best memories were spent on a lake with my family. So much went wrong but so much right as well,” a second Instagrmmer chimed in.

“Your body is off the charts,” one more exclaimed.