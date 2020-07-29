‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Will Reportedly Be Heavily Featured In Season 11 As The Show Resumes Filming

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to resume filming soon, and sources close to production revealed the details for Season 11, according to TMZ. The insider spilled the precautions the cast and crew are taking while shooting during a pandemic, as well as some storylines. Star of the show Teresa Giudice is set to take center stage this season.

Heidi Gutman / Bravo

The insider did not provide a date as to when filming will begin; they simply indicated that it would happen soon. Production started earlier this year and came to a halt after the global pandemic erupted. When the program does resume shooting, protocols will be in place similar to those of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which continued taping this week despite cast member, Shannon Beador’s coronavirus diagnosis.

The ladies are likely to film more of this season outdoors. The actresses will all have their temperatures checked before starting their days, and anything over 100.4 degrees will force them to sit out. The stars will also film more with their immediate families and avoid large crowds. Crew members will be limited to only essential personnel and are required to wear masks at all times. The actresses reportedly do not have to mask up for filming.

For the 11th installment of the popular reality show, Teresa’s relationship with her estranged husband, Joe Giudice, will be the main focus. Joe was deported last November after a lengthy court case and several appeals and the future Celebrity Boxing contestant has since settled in his native country of Italy. Teresa and Joe have been co-parenting their four daughters, Gia, Audriana, Milania, and Gabriella, from across the globe.

The couple separated in 2019 after over 20 years together. No signs are pointing to a divorce, and the two speak and FaceTime frequently. Those conversations will be recorded for upcoming episodes. There was no word on whether the father of four will get his own camera crew, although it seemed unlikely according to the outlet.

Bravo has not announced any specific start dates for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, a fan page for the series recently indicated that it would air next year. The RHONJ Obsessed account told one fan that the episodes would likely begin showing on the network at some point in early 2021.

The account also claimed that the ladies of the show, who include Teresa, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jacqueline Goldschneider, will be joined by a new “friend.”