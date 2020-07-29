Rosa Acosta Tantalizes Instagram Followers In Rainbow Bodysuit That Flaunts Her Sculpted Booty

Instagram model Rosa Acosta took to the social media site on Tuesday, July 28, to post a tantalizing snap in which she posed in a rainbow bodysuit that showed off her curvy figure.

The bodysuit featured a white base with various tie-dye colors splashed across the length of the outfit. It was open along the back with two strips of fabric crossing her shoulders and upper back. The cut out dipped to the fitness model’s backside, revealing her toned back.

Rosa stood with her back toward the camera, giving her followers an eyeful of her sculpted backside encased by the tight-fitting spandex material. The suit extended to Rosa’s ankles and outlined the curves of her thighs and quads. She added a pair of yellow sneakers to complete the look and accessorized with glitzy stud earrings.

The model stood with one hand on her hip and the other resting at her side while one leg was perched on her toes and the corresponding hip popped slightly to the side. She wore her long, dark tresses up in a high ponytail that trailed down one shoulder and over her chest, leaving her back unobstructed. While Rosa’s front was turned away from the camera, viewers could see a peek of her busty chest from behind her arm.

The snap was taken in an outdoor setting in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag on the post. Rosa stood on a purple exercise mat placed on top of a grassy lawn that was enclosed by a white picket fence. A variety of exercise equipment could also be seen in the frame, including a black balance ball, a kettle bell, and a pink foam roller.

In the caption of the post, Rosa played with the slogan of candy brand Skittles with a message to her followers to taste the rainbow. She tagged the brand behind the tie-dye outfit, Cossamia, and informed her followers that the online store is currently running a buy two get one free promotion with free shipping as long as they use the discount code she provided in the caption.

The snap earned a few thousand likes and several dozen comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Rosa’s fans loved her outfit and complimented her enviable physique in their comments. Many expressed their reactions through strings of emoji that ranged from hearts to fire icons and heart-eyed smileys.

“Ooooo I love this one gorgeous bodysuit,” one Instagram user commented.

“Love this! You look so happy,” another follower wrote.

“Gorgeous as always!” yet one more fan chimed in.