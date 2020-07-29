Here’s Why Blake Shelton Doesn’t Want To Make An Album With Gwen Stefani

Blake's revealed why he probably won't drop an album of duets with Gwen anytime soon.

Blake Shelton has admitted he’s not too keen on the idea of making a duets album with girlfriend Gwen Stefani, despite the twosome teaming up in the studio multiple times since they started dating almost five years ago. The country star opened up about the possibility of releasing a collection of songs with his long-time girlfriend in a new interview, but revealed he doesn’t think it’s going to happen — at least not anytime soon.

Blake made the confession while chatting with Bobby Bones on The Bobby Bones Show this week, which is when the former Dancing with the Stars contestant probed him on the possibility of dropping a whole collection of new collaborations with his fellow The Voice coach.

“I don’t think so,” Blake responded per Pop Culture when asked if there was a chance, though he jokingly admitted that if they keep releasing standalone collaborations there’s always the possibility of a Greatest Hits compilation from the twosome much further down the line.

“Maybe at the end of 10 or 20 years here, we’ll have enough duets together that we can put ’em all together as a hits package. I don’t know,” he said, shortly after he said that he knows he and his partner make an “unlikely match.”

As for why he has no interest in dropping a whole collection of new songs with Gwen right now, he said that it’s unlikely because he doesn’t even know if he’ll ever even put out another album of any kind.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

“It’s hard for me, honestly. The more and more time that goes by I’m starting to wonder why even do an album at all. I’m having a blast putting out singles. People just stream music now,” he admitted.

Blake then added that he “would rather just record a bunch of music and release them all as singles” than head into the studio to record another 12 or so songs at once.

Blake also opened up in the interview about the discussions that went into himself and his girlfriend releasing their latest duet, titled “Happy Together”, so soon after they released their last collaboration, “Nobody But You”, at the start of the year.

“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a discussion about, ‘Is it weird to do two in a row?'” the country singer shared, though he shared that they decided to throw caution to the wind and drop their new song regardless because they felt as though now was the right time.

The two have also previously teamed up on 2016’s “Go Ahead And Break My Heart” and the festive “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.

The singer’s latest confessions came shortly after he opened up about the No Doubt singer’s foray into his genre, as he revealed that he found it “hilarious” she’s now being played on country radio.