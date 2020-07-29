Abby Dowse Goes Braless Under Crop Top While Rocking Snakeskin-Print Pants

Abby Dowse wowed in the latest addition that was added to her feed. The July 29 update showed the model rocking snakeskin-print pants and a scandalous crop top.

The photo was snapped selfie-style, and Abby was posed in a room that had all-white features. The model was perched up on a modern-looking chair that had a plush top. The windows behind her were decorated with sheer curtains that allowed ample sunlight to shine in and illuminate her figure. The space also included a bed with a textured duvet cover and pillows to match.

Abby sat off to the side of the frame and gazed into her cell phone to ensure she got the perfect angle. She turned her head slightly to the side and rested her right arm on the back of the chair. Abby draped one foot off of the armrest and kicked the other off the edge. She sizzled in a “fresh” outfit from Missy Empire.

On her upper-half, Abby opted for a curve-hugging white shirt. The garment boasted a plunging neckline that dipped low into her cleavage and showed off her bronze chest. The model went braless under the top, and it made for an NSFW display that proved hard to be ignored. The middle of the garment was ruched and it featured a set of ties that fell over her taut tummy. The piece also had tight, capped sleeves that left her bronze arms on display.

The lower portion of her ensemble was just as hot and featured a pair of snakeskin-print pants that made a statement. The bottoms had a high-waisted cut that showed off her trim midsection while the garment itself was tight on her legs. She completed her outfit with a pair of sexy black heels that were adorned with gold studs.

Abby added a few pieces of jewelry to the skin-baring look, including a cross necklace and a few bracelets and rings to match. She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and added a few curls throughout her mane. Her tresses tumbled over her shoulder and back and gave her look a sexy feel.

The post has garnered over 8,000 likes and 200-plus comments in a little over three hours live. Most Instagrammers commented on her fit figure while countless others complimented her outfit.

“You look amazing my pretty baby,” one follower raved.

“Feeling fresh and looking good Abby absolutely gorgeous and priceless Abby,” a second fan gushed.

“You’re my dream girl,” one more wrote with the addition of a few heart-eye emoji.

“Loooove this snakeprint on you,” another chimed in.