‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin Honors Her Hero John Lewis With ‘Good Trouble’ Shirt

Sunny Hostin honored one of her “heroes,” John Lewis, on the latest episode of The View by wearing a short-sleeved sweater with one of his most famous quotes emblazoned across the front. The indigo-colored garment bore a stitched quote from the late Georgia congressman and civil rights activist — “good trouble.” This came from a speech he gave in 2016 to the graduating class at Bates College’s 150th Commencement.

The panelist proudly smiled as she showed off the brightly colored top from her home, where she has been filming the daily talk series alongside Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Meghan McCain since April.

The short quote came from a longer passage in the commencement speech where Lewis recounted his first meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King. He stated that King inspired him to speak up and speak out.

“And I got in the way, I got in trouble — good trouble, necessary trouble,” he exclaimed.

In the caption of the share, where Hostin used the quote as part of her statement, she thanked Lingua Franca for crafting the garment for her.

The lawyer and ABC News correspondent posed in front of what appeared to be a large screen, which showed a background similar to the one shared by her fellow panelists as they tape the hour-long weekday series. This was a shot of the set of the ABC show so that it appears all the women are in the same place at the same time when in fact, they are remotely filming their segments.

Hostin, 51, looked lovely in the photo. Her long, brown, highlighted hair was worn loose and fell over her shoulders and down her back. Behind her, part of the screen could be seen positioned in front of a large window. The area surrounding the brightly lit area appeared to have been painted a green color. It was accented by a golden-hued wooden trim.

Fans of the television host loved both the shirt and the host’s look in the image.

“This morning as I watched The View and saw you rock’n this fabulous ‘GT’ Tee, I went on a virtual hunt for it,” admitted one follower.

“I love it all!! Beautiful post!! Sun, you look ready for good trouble! Count me in,” said a second fan.

“Thank you for all that you do on The View. Your voice/advocacy is needed,” explained a third Instagram user.

“MLK, Elijah Cummings, and John Lewis are making ‘Good Trouble’ now!!!” stated a fourth follower.