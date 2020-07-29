Prince William Dishes On His Own Academic & Personal Shortcomings In Homeschooling His Kids

Prince William recently opened up about his own struggles with homeschooling and surprisingly noted that it wasn’t all about the kids. He appeared on That Peter Crouch Podcast and dished on home life with three kids during the shutdown period, per Hello Magazine.

Football star, Christ Stark, and Tom Fordyce asked the father-of-three about his lockdown experience. William admitted that he had learned a lot about himself during lockdown while homeschooling his two eldest children.

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Kate Middleton, are educating their little ones at home during the UK’s lockdown period. Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Thomas’s Battersea school and are going back to the classroom after the summer holidays. Seven-year-old George and five-year-old Charlotte will then be starting Year 3 and Year 1 respectively.

The Duke was frank about his shortcomings and praised Kate warmly when it came to educating their kids. He felt that he also got to know himself better during the shutdown period.

“Probably that my patience is a lot shorter than I thought it was… and that my wife has a lot of patience…” William said.

Aaron Chown / Getty Images

William also divulged that he discovered that he had a weak area on the academic front that came as quite a surprise.

“I was a bit embarrassed about my maths knowledge – I can’t do Year 2 Maths!”

The Duke and Duchess previously shared that they continued with George and Charlotte’s education throughout the Easter Holidays in April.

“Don’t tell the children, we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean,” Kate said as they took advantage of the fact that the kids were oblivious to the vacation.

In a May interview, Kate leveled that her son wasn’t thrilled about his little sister’s more exciting school projects. George would have preferred to do Charlotte’s work and he was not happy about doing more academic work than the five-year-old.

“George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte’s projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!” Kate explained.

The Inquisitr reported that this British royal family has also made time for fun. They recently shared some personal family pics on their Instagram account to celebrate William’s 38th birthday. The young dad is clearly smitten with his children who attacked him with affection in the snaps.

William also talked about taking George and Charlotte to their first football match. When asked about George’s football talent, William was his son’s biggest supporter. The proud dad seemed to have it down with some words of wisdom.

“I’m letting him choose his own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” William said.