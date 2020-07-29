Britney Spears Fools Fans With A Video Of Herself In A Bubble Bath

Britney's video left some fans confused as she showed off her 'beautiful' soap.

Britney Spears tricked fans this week when she posted a video of herself taking a bubble bath. The pop superstar took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 28, as she enjoyed a soak in the tub and gave her 25.8 million followers a look at her unique choice of “beautiful” soap.

The short clip began with a look at the star’s toned legs stretched out in front of her under the water, which was pink and full of bubbles.

She then showed off a close up look at a light pink flower, which she held up to the camera with her right hand while she filmed her bath time with her left.

“See the pink rose? See how beautiful it is?” Britney asked fans from behind the camera, before she urged them to “watch” what happened next.

The “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know” singer then put it in the water and began to crumble and mush it together in her hand while putting her chipped manicure on show. That’s when she teased that she’d “fooled” everyone by making them think it was a real flower.

“It’s just soap. It’s all it is. It’s just soap,” Britney then uttered as she squeezed it.

“It’s not really a flower at all. Fooled you!,” she added as she continued to film her legs in the bath water while continuing to crush it in between her fingers.

The somewhat bizarre new video inspired some mixed responses in the comments section, with some left confused by her latest upload as they touched on the recent controversy surrounding the star and her ongoing conservatorship.

“I’m not kidding. She had me fooled it was a rose,” one person said.

“What are you trying to say with this bae?” another Instagram user asked.

“This makes me a little nervous,” a third comment read.

Britney’s latest Instagram video has been viewed more than 1.7 million times in the first 10 hours since she shared it online and brought in more than 9,300 comments and 202,000 likes.

The clip was posted to her account shortly after the star previously whipped fans into a frenzy once again when she shared a stunning photo of herself in a snakeskin two-piece while covered from head to toe in white henna tattoos earlier this week.

In the caption of the image, which was uploaded on July 28, the mom of two joked that she was “demanding attention” with the skin-baring post in her swimwear as she admitted that she got a little carried away with the body art.