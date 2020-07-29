‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Ridge’s Furious Demands Sends Bill Packing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 30 hint that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will throw his weight around. The protective father will furiously demand that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) leaves the hospital and his daughter alone, per TV Guide.

Guilt & Remorse

Bill feels guilty about the accident. He and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) crashed into each other at an intersection. Steffy had been riding on her motorcycle and was injured in the collision. He immediately called 9-1-1 who rushed her to the hospital.

The media mogul also let Ridge know that his daughter had been hurt. However, after arriving at the hospital, Ridge had wanted some answers. He wanted to know what Bill had been doing at the scene of the crash.

A tearful Bill then told the dressmaker and Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) that he had been on his way to the cliff house when the collision had occurred. He had wanted to spend some time with his granddaughter, Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), and was on his way to Steffy’s home.

Gilles Toucas / CBS

Steffy Wakes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Steffy wakes, Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) rushes in to see her. He sends Ridge out of her room and quickly examines her. He tells her that she’s been in an accident and checks her vital signs, noting that she is alert and awake which bodes well for her health

An excited Ridge tells everyone that Steffy had regained consciousness. Bill is relieved to hear that she’s awake and wants to see her, according to the latest soap opera spoilers. The Bold and the Beautiful previews suggest that he wants to apologize to her and make sure that she’s okay.

A Demand To Exit

However, Bill will need to find a way past Ridge if he wants to visit Steffy in her hospital room. The Forrester Creations co-CEO is very protective of his daughter and was livid when he found out that the publishing tycoon was involved in the collision.

When Bill expresses his desire to see Steffy, Ridge will immediately object. He doesn’t want the business tycoon anywhere near his daughter. Brooke, who previously told Ridge that she does not believe that Bill would ever intentionally harm Steffy, may try to reason with him. But the designer won’t budge, per The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Instead, the dressmaker will demand that Bill leave the hospital. He doesn’t want the man who’s responsible for Steffy’s injuries to even be in the same building as her. Even when a concerned Bill explains that he only wants to apologize to her, Ridge will remain firm and send him packing.

Since the media mogul feels guilty about the entire incident, he may give in to the designer’s wishes. But, sooner or later, he and Steffy will talk about the accident.