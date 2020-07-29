Regis Philbin Allegedly ‘Tried Contacting’ Kelly Ripa Before His Death ‘But She Never Replied’

Kelly is said to be 'haunted with regrets' after the death of her former 'Live!' co-host.

Kelly Ripa is said to be “haunted with regrets” following the death of her former Live! co-host of 11 years Regis Philbin. According to a new report, the two never properly made up before the legendary TV host passed away last week as a source claimed that Regis tried to reach out to her several times before his death to bury the hatchet, but never got a response.

That’s according to an insider who spoke out to OK! Magazine this week. They noted that the twosome had a somewhat strained relationship ever since Regis left the ABC morning show back in 2011.

“Towards the end of his life, Regis was very honest about his nonexistent relationship with Kelly,” the source alleged in the wake of his passing on July 24 at the age of 88.

“He tried contacting [her] several times, but she never replied,” they claimed, shortly after the outlet alleged that the former All My Children actress had supposedly not been invited to Regis’s funeral because of “bad blood” between the two.

The insider also alleged that the mom of three is “notoriously stubborn and holds a grudge like no one else” which has made Regis’s death particularly difficult for her.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

“Once she feels slighted, [she] cuts people off for life. Now it is too late for her to reach out to Regis and show a little kindness,” they added, claiming that Regis “went to his grave knowing the truth” about the actress and TV host and “deep down, she knows it too.”

Regis did hint that he and his former co-host weren’t necessarily on the best terms since he left the morning show and even said during a 2017 interview with Larry King that the star took it very personally when he decided to move on.

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” he said on Larry King Now, per E! News, but said that he actually decided it was time to go because he was “getting older and it wasn’t right for [him] anymore.”

Kelly has been very vocal about the passing of her former co-host over the past few days and has paid several tributes to the TV legend on screen and via social media.

She most recently spoke out about how she found out about his passing during a virtual appearance on Good Morning America yesterday (July 28). In the interview with Amy Robach, she appeared to suggest that she and her 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos both found out at the same time via a news report and admitted they didn’t believe it at first.