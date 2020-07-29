Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Wears White Sports Bra & Curve-Hugging Leggings For New Instagram Workout

Fitness model Sophie Van Oostenbrugge took to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, to post a new video in which she trained her arm muscles.

For the workout, the Netherlands native wore a white sports bra with spaghetti straps that cut low across her chest and showed off plenty of her sculpted physique, including her toned arms, shoulders, and back. She paired the top with pink leggings that hugged her curves and rose high on her hips. The leggings emphasized Sophie’s pert backside and muscular legs. A gap between the top and bottoms showed off her toned tummy.

The model wore her long, blond tresses in a half-up ponytail, leaving the bulk of her hair to flow down her back and over her shoulders. She left a couple of strands loose to frame her face.

The arms workout was performed in a gym in the Netherlands, according to the geotag on the post. Sophie used a variety of gym equipment, including a barbell, pulley machine, incline bench, and plate weight. She demonstrated a total of four exercises, each separated into an individual video clip. As Sophie carried out each exercise, the name of the move and the number of sets and reps trainees should complete flashed across the frame.

The first slide featured the reverse-grip EZ bar curl. Sophie gripped a small barbell at waist level and pulled it up toward her chest, repeating the move 12 times. The second move was the tricep pushdown, using the cable machine. Holding onto a black handle pull with both hands, Sophie pulled down from chest to waist to work her tricep muscles.

The third video featured the plate spider curl, which Sophie completed while laying belly-down on an incline bench. She held a large plate weight in both hands and performed a series of curls to work her biceps. The final slide showed the overhead tricep extension. The fitness trainer held the barbell behind her head and raised it up toward the ceiling in repetitive movements.

In the caption of the post, Sophie explained to her followers that she often adds one exercise targeting the bicep muscles and another targeting the triceps at the end of her upper body workouts. She wrote out the exercise list and encouraged her fans to save it for later.

The workout earned more than 40,000 likes and just over 300 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“Wow this is super intense! Can’t wait to try these moves. Love them,” one follower wrote in the comments section.