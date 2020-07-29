WWE News: Former Superstar Calls Vince McMahon A ’74-Year-Old Madman’ Whose Scripts Make No Sense

In his latest interview, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley looked back once again on his time in WWE as Dean Ambrose, centering on how much easier it is for him to cut promos nowadays as opposed to when he was working in Vince McMahon’s company. When it came to his former boss, Moxley also had some choice words, specifically when it came to how the chairman allegedly wrote the scripts for his talents.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Moxley appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Busted Open Radio, where he revealed that he no longer has to rely on scripts in AEW, contrary to how he and his former colleagues were told what to say and when to say it during his stint in WWE. As he recalled, he did have a good time cutting promos when he was still in the latter company’s developmental system, but when he was first told that these promos are generally scripted, he mistakenly thought that he had some leeway to improvise — which wasn’t the case after all.

Moxley then went on to describe how he felt extremely pressured by McMahon, who, even at his age, still has the final word in most creative decisions as his promotion’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“Pressure is having a two-page script written by a 74-year-old madman that makes no sense to you that’s going to make you look stupid and your on worldwide TV live and you have to memorize every single line and somehow try to pull it off and not look like a total jackass.”

According to Moxley, there were times when he was able to live up to McMahon’s expectations on the mic and other times when he wasn’t. However, he expressed relief that he no longer has to deal with such pressure, as he is now allowed to be himself and deliver his own on-air spiels on AEW programming.

Since leaving WWE a few weeks after WrestleMania 35 in 2019, Moxley has not held back when asked about his supposedly negative experiences dealing with McMahon and the rest of his former employer’s creative team. In May of that year, the 34-year-old was interviewed by Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, where he admitted that he had gotten tired of battling with an “old man” on the creative direction of his character. He was especially critical of the material he was given toward the end of his time working for McMahon and also stressed that he had no interest in saying someone else’s lines on television.