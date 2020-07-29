Gwen Stefani Dyed Blake Shelton’s Gray Hair For ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton shared his feelings about going gray and praised Gwen Stefani's skills as a colorist during an interview with Bobby Bones.

Blake Shelton enlisted the help of Gwen Stefani when he was unhappy about his appearance. During his Tuesday interview on The Bobby Bones Show, the country crooner spoke about how his gorgeous girlfriend had to step in and play the role of his colorist.

Shelton has embraced the salt-and-pepper look for years now, but he told Bones that he was not comfortable with the amount of gray that was starting to show when he was remotely filming Season 18 of The Voice. He no longer had access to his hairstylist and makeup artist due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he noticed the difference in the way he looked on TV without her artistry.

“When we started broadcasting The Voice from home, and she wasn’t here anymore, holy crap,” Shelton said. “I could see myself on TV, I’m like, ‘Jesus, look at me,’ and so Gwen colored my hair.”

He revealed that they experimented with the drugstore brand Just For Men at first, but it “wasn’t moving the dial enough.” Stefani then ordered what Shelton described as “real” dye, and it did the trick. She even used it to color his beard.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

Shelton’s “Happy Anywhere” duet partner did such a good job that he’s thinking about making use of her free services again in the near future.

“I just told her a couple of days ago, I said, ‘Hey, it’s getting close to blinds. You need to do whatever you did to my hair again, because it’s already grown back out gray.”

The “Hillbilly Bone” hitmaker also explained why maintaining his mane is so important to him.

“You can’t be fat and old,” he said. “You see what I’m saying? I’m not going to lose weight, so the least I can do is color my hair.”

This joke got a laugh from Shelton’s girlfriend, who was sitting next to him during his interview. According to the “Hell Right” singer, they had parked his vehicle on the side of a road in Oklahoma so that he could briefly chat with Bones.

Shelton revealed that he and his ladylove will soon begin filming Season 19 of The Voice with their fellow coaches, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. He stated that he hasn’t stepped foot in California since March, but he’ll be there next week for the blind auditions. He said that he’s “not sure exactly how it’s going to work,” but he did say that there won’t be an audience in the studio. He also admitted that he’d love to shoot the live episodes virtually again.

Shelton said that he’s enjoyed his time off in Oklahoma, and he hasn’t missed being on the road at all. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, his long break from touring also provided him with the opportunity to grow out a mullet again, and Stefani helped him with the upkeep of his wild hairstyle.