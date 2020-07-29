Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Fit Body & Booty In Multiple Bikinis With Friends

Instagram model Julia Muniz shared 10 photos as part of an internet challenge for her latest upload. In the post, she showcased her athletic figure in various bikinis while she was photographed enjoying time with her friends.

The 21-year-old is a well-known surfer and the majority of the pics were captured by the water. For the first picture, she was shot from the side as she bear-hugged a friend. Muniz had a purple two-piece on and her tanned skin popped against the light blue background. She laid on the shore of a beach in the next slide. Muniz was on her stomach and sported a thong-bottom one-piece. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her sculpted backside as she stretched out over a surfboard along with a fellow surfer.

In the fourth photo, Muniz had on a mango-colored suit. She walked along a log and held the hand of a companion who wore an aqua-colored two-piece. The Brazilian was joined by Hina Moon for the next image, as the two walked along a trail on a gorgeous day while holding their boards.

Muniz was once again on a shore in the following pic. She had her back to the camera and tilted her head as her hair cascaded down, and she had a giant smile across her beautiful face. The seventh shot was a group photo. Muniz rocked a tan swimsuit in that one, and had a wrap covering her waist.

The social media influencer was joined by two others for the next snap. All three women laid on their stomachs in the sand to expose their fit backsides in thong bottoms. Muniz flaunted her flat midsection in a tiny bikini for the second last slide. She was joined by five other scantily clad beauties as they posed next to a cart that held their surfboards.

The model put her dance moves on display in a video for the final upload. Muniz wore a minuscule pink top with a white wrap, as she danced with popular YouTuber Cassandra Wood. She included a lengthy caption about supporting females in the post.

Many of the Brazilian’s 751,000 Instagram followers noticed the update, and more than 16,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over seven hours after it went online. The replies were littered with heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Such beautiful pics!! Thanks for sharing Julia,” one follower commented.

“Empowered Women Empower Women! Love you,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Muniz scintillated fans in a sky-blue swimsuit. That update earned nearly 28,000 likes.