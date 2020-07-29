Instagram Model Jocelyn Chew Flashes Major Sideboob In Tiny Bikini For Latest Update

Model Jocelyn Chew flaunted her fit figure in a scintillating three-slide upload for her latest Instagram post. In two photos and a short video, she rocked a minuscule bikini that barely covered her assets and showcased her body from all angles.

The 28-year-old has treated viewers to multiple sunny updates in swimwear recently, but this was her most provocative this month. She was shot leaning on a white wall in front of a full-length mirror as the sun shone down. Chew sported a red and white bikini that had tiny triangle cups and thin straps along the top, and high-waist bottoms.

Chew wore her hair parted in the middle and straight down for the shoot. For the first snap, she was photographed from the side with her arms raised above her head. She looked off-camera and her beautiful face was partially covered by her hair. Her toned midsection was prevalent and glistened, as fans were treated to an eyeful of her cleavage that was hardly contained.

The next slide was video footage from the shoot. Chew was captured in the mirror as she tried several sultry poses. The camera panned over, and the Canadian turned to face the lens as it zoomed-in on her chest. She gave a come-hither look before breaking character and flashing a giant smile. To the delight of her followers, Chew’s toned figure was recorded from various angles.

In the last snap, the social media influencer arched her back against the wall while turning towards the lens. The sensual pose, coupled with the risque ensemble, showcased Chew’s killer curves. The model uploaded the update to her page on Tuesday night, and added three black heart emoji as the caption.

Many of Chew’s 543,000 Instagram followers took notice of the steamy upload, and nearly 19,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over six hours after it went live. She received more than 160 comments, as her replies were swamped with fire emoji. Multiple models including Raquel Natasha and Tika Camaj left compliments. Several fans were mesmerized by Chew’s chiseled midsection.

“You are Mother Nature,” one follower commented.

“You’re in such great shape. Love your abs,” another added.

“Oh lord help me too dang amen…Jocelyn stop this hotnezzz,” an admirer wrote.

“Actually laughed [out] loud at how absurdly attractive she is,” an Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Chew flaunted her curves in another outdoor photo. She was photographed in a black and green swimsuit that embellished her cleavage. That picture earned over 16,000 likes.