Hannah Godwin Stuns In Polka-Dot Bikini In New Photo Set

Hannah Godwin has been sharing photos on Instagram that have been geotagged in Green Lake County in Wisconsin since five days ago, and in her most recent share, she flaunted her bikini bod. She opted for a black-and-white polka dot ensemble and posed on a chair.

In the first photo, Hannah sat with her right knee bent as she held onto her ankle with her right hand. She placed her other foot on the ground and propped her left elbow on the armrest. She glanced to her left and parted her lips slightly in a hint of a smile.

Her bikini top had short sleeves and a low neckline that allowed her to show off a hint of her cleavage. It featured light trim along her chest and on her arms, and her matching bottoms had a high waisted fit. The tag in the post revealed that the pieces were from Revolve.

Hannah wore her hair pulled back into a casual ponytail with loose bangs that framed her face, and accessorized simply with a pair of hoop earrings and a ring. Her white manicure and pedicure were also visible.

She posed in a room with large windows that had views of several trees and a neighboring white building.

In the second snap, the Bachelor in Paradise star sat upright and placed her hands on the edge of her chair. She tilted her head to the right and closed her eyes as she flashed a big smile.

The update has been live for an hour, and it’s already received over 48,400 likes. Her fans rushed to the comments section to leave these compliments.

“Double freckled up on a Sunday afternoon,” observed Dylan Barbour.

“I wish I looked like this when I 1. wore a bikini 2. sat down,” wrote a second devotee.

“I am sure your shoulder freckles look just fine! but still, this sleeved swimsuit is SUPER cute!! i have never had one with this shape before and now i want to try it,” gushed a third admirer, taking note of her caption.

“Wow I just wore this yesterday and now I love it even more,” raved another supporter.

Hannah also showed off her toned bod in another update from July 15, that time opting for a light-toned ensemble. She rocked a gold crop top and high-waisted white pants for the three-part photo series. In the first picture, she perched on a thin slab of concrete and was photographed in the middle of pulling her hair back into a ponytail. Her tiny top featured a large gold circular piece of hardware in the center of her chest.