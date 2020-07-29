Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Flirty Pink Bikini Top In New Instagram Pic

Arianny Celeste has been keeping her Instagram fans updated on her pregnancy through several eye-catching photos, and today, she shared two new bikini pics. The first one was a full-body snap and in the most recent share, she gave off flirty vibes in a light pink bikini top.

In this photo, Arianny sat upright on a flight of stairs outside and pursed her lips for a coy pout. The image was cropped from her chest up so her cleavage was hard to miss.

Her bikini top had a classic triangle-style cut except with added texture. There were rows of string that decorated her chest, and it drew attention to her incredible curves. She accessorized her look with an elaborate necklace with three different tiers of chains, and it had many small circular charms.

Arianny wore her hair down and her locks were casually brushed around her shoulders. A piece fell in front of her face and obscured her right eye, and the bright lighting left her highlights glowing.

Behind her was a flight of stairs with white handrails. Each step was decorated with an elaborate tile with a geometric design inspired by flowers.

She tagged several Instagram accounts in the post, including her own page and a gifting service called Girlfriend Box. She also tagged a PR firm, CLD PR, and the clothing brand Yandy.

In the caption she noted that she was feeling “hormonal,” but underscored her happiness with a geotag that read “Feliz :)” which is “happy” in Spanish.

The share was posted three hours ago, and it’s racked up over 24,500 likes so far. Her fans rushed to the comments section to gush about her good looks and left her these messages.

“That’s such a cute top and u look bomb baiiii,” raved an admirer.

“Also this my might be the best looking picture of you to date,” suggested a second supporter.

“Pregnancy looks so good on you babe,” gushed a third devotee.

“You are going to be a great mom,” declared another social media user.

In addition, Arianny shared another swimsuit pic a couple of days ago, that time opting for a yellow two-piece. She showed off her large baby bump as she sat in front of a water feature and placed her hand on her stomach. She glanced down at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face, and accessorized with a couple of long gold necklaces. Her light blue manicure also popped against her tan, and her bracelet peeked through.