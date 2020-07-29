Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Pregnant ‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan 5 Months After Wedding

"Lil one you were made with so much love," Morgan posted on Instagram on Friday.

Pregnant Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan and MLB player Michael Kopech are getting a divorce, according to The Chicago Tribune. The news comes just days after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Although the story that the couple is separating has only just been reported by the media, Kopech formally started the proceedings more than a month ago. He filed on Friday, June 19 in Morris County in northeast Texas. At the current time, no hearing date has been scheduled. The case was also sealed on Monday, July 27 after an inquiry from The Tribune.

Morgan and Kopech were married on January 4, 2020, in a lavish ceremony. The couple is expecting a son in January 2021. A rep for the baseball player reportedly confirmed that Kopech is the father of Morgan’s baby but refused to further add to his statement.

Kopech was noticeably absent from Morgan’s Instagram pregnancy announcement. In her social media post on Friday, July 31 Morgan shared several videos and photos including snaps of her gender reveal party, a pregnancy test with a May 30 date stamp, and a sonogram video of her son. She said that she had been debating whether she should share her exciting news but reckoned that her swollen belly would soon be visible.

The Canadian actress thanked “God for this blessing” and also hinted at happier times in her marriage.

“Lil one you were made with so much love,” Morgan confirmed to their baby. In the pics, she wore a loose-fitting colorful maxi dress and looked vibrant and happy as she celebrated at the gender reveal party.

Morgan last shared a photo on Instagram of her husband twelve weeks ago and wished him a happy birthday. Kopech celebrated his 24th birthday on April 30th. In the snap that she shared, it appeared as if the two were sharing an intimate moment.

Before the news of the divorce broke, the White Sox pitcher decided not to play this year. At the time, he cited that he was opting out due to “personal reasons.” This is the second consecutive season that the baseball player will not participate in.

Kopech had Tommy John surgery in September 2018 after he tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Due to his recovery, he missed the 2019 season. The athlete showed a promising start to the 2020 season as six of his 11 pitches reached 100 mph.

Kopech and Morgan had a “fairytale” wedding in Florida this year with several of her Riverdale co-stars attending the nuptials, including Madelaine Petsch, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Ray Tanner.