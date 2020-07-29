Pia Mia Shows Off Rear View Of Short Daisy Dukes & Pink Swimsuit

Pia Mia wore a strapless tie-dyed bathing suit underneath her tiny cutoffs.

Pia Mia brought some sizzle to her Instagram page on Tuesday with a double-photo update. She delighted her followers by showing off yet another stylish summer look, and this one was rather revealing in the back.

Pia recently released a new single titled “Hot,” and the 23-year-old Guamanian singer shared one of the steamy song’s lyrics in the caption of her post. As for her photos, her outfit choice suggested that the stunning snapshots were taken on a hot day. She wore a strapless pink swimsuit with a trendy tie-dye pattern. The garment featured a sweetheart neckline, diamond-shaped cutouts on the front, and silver ring hardware. Her first photo gave fans a rear view of her ensemble, revealing that the one-piece laced up in the back.

Pia also rocked a pair of extremely short Daisy Dukes. In her first photo, the curvy bottom of her pert posterior could be seen peeking out from beneath the faded denim cutoffs’ frayed hem. She completed her outfit with a pair of white socks and black Dr. Martens boots.

Pia wore her long blond hair parted to the side and pulled up in a high ponytail. In the first image, she posed with her legs spread wide. Her feet were pointed away from the camera, but she twisted her torso a bit so that she could shoot the camera a sultry look over her shoulder.

The “Do It Again” hitmaker was posing in an outdoor dining area with a weathered wooden floor. The large pavilion also had a high ceiling with exposed rafters and a number of lamps and fans hanging from it.

Pia’s follow-up photo was a closeup of her body from her neck down to her shapely thighs. It gave her fans the opportunity to drink in all of the details of her numerous accessories. The “Princess” songstress wore layered necklaces that included a Dior choker. The piece featured a “J’Adior” pendant that was encrusted with glittering crystals and surrounded by rows of gleaming pearls. She also sported two necklaces with thin gold chains. The shorter featured a “Guam” charm, and the other had a crucifix hanging from it. She rocked a single gold bangle on one wrist and a pair of large but thin hoop earrings.

The second picture also showed the exposed lining of one of her pockets, as well as the curled ends of her long tresses. Her iPhone was balancing on her thigh.

The musician’s admirers lavished her with praise in the comments section of her post.

“You are so beautiful,” read one message.

“You’re so gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“Looking stunning as always!” enthused a third admirer.