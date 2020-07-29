Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Neon Green Miniskirt On Instagram

Chanel West Coast has shared two new photos to her Instagram feed today, and they were both taken during the same photoshoot. She showed off her figure in a black top and neon green miniskirt, and in her most recent share, she flaunted her booty for the flirty snap.

In the photo, Chanel stood with her back angled towards the camera in front of a white backdrop. She crossed her right leg in front and looked over her right shoulder at the camera. She parted her lips slightly for a sultry look, and her dark makeup application and bodysuit contrasted dramatically against her neon skirt.

The bodysuit she wore had a very high leg cut that peeked through above the waistline of her skirt, and it also had a racer back back. Her miniskirt hugged her hips and booty, and it featured the iconic Chanel logo throughout in black.

Chanel wore her hair down in a middle part and left her long, curly locks brushed around her shoulders. It looked like she was photographed as she swung her head to the side as her hair flew through the air.

She accessorized with earrings that were barely visible behind her locks and also a gold bracelet that she wore on her right wrist. Moreover, her light-colored and long manicure was visible.

The backdrop was white but also slightly textured, and the rapper was well-lit and her skin looked flawless.

The Los Angeles-based photographer, Sonny Chaotic, was tagged in the post.

The Ridiculousness star’s followers have liked the post over 51,100 times since it went live a few hours ago. They also rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“So beautiful. Love this one!” exclaimed a devotee.

“Have always liked the darker hair on you,” declared a second admirer.

“You’re absolutely amazing Chanel. I hope you’re having an amazing summer! @chanelwestcoast,” gushed a third social media user.

“Nice outfit baby. You are so gorgeous @chanelwestcoast Big love,” gushed another supporter.

Additionally, the reality TV star took to her feed yesterday to share another update, that time a photo of herself in an all-black outfit. It featured a black Balmain sweater that had the brand name written in gold across her chest, and she sported tight pants and leather thigh-high boots. Chanel crouched low to the ground and appeared to be having a blast as she pointed her left hand and stuck her tongue out playfully for the shot.