‘Playboy’ Model Sarah Harris Puts On A Busty Show In A Skimpy White Bikini

Sarah Harris turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Tuesday with a skin-baring new snap that has proved hard to be ignored.

The up-close shot captured the former Playboymodel from the waist up as she posed in the hallway of her apartment. There appeared to be an open window just outside of the frame, allowing a stream of natural light to flood into the space and illuminate Sarah’s bodacious frame.

Despite being inside, Sarah was dressed for a day out by the pool in a skimpy bikini, which she noted in the caption was a new addition to her large swimwear collection. The two-piece flaunted a scandalous amount of the model’s ample cleavage thanks to its daringly low scoop neckline that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. It flashed a glimpse of underboob to her audience as well, as its itty-bitty cups were not nearly big enough to contain her voluptuous assets. The piece also featured contrasting black shoulder straps and a black buckle detail that gave the barely-there look a sporty vibe.

The camera did not capture a complete look at Sarah’s matching bikini bottoms, however, it was obvious that the swimwear boasted a design that was just as risque. The garment featured a daringly high-cut leg that teased a glimpse of the model’s curvy hips, while a cut-out over her stomach offered a peek at her toned midsection. It had the same buckle detail in the middle of its waistband, which sat high up on Sarah’s hips to highlight her hourglass silhouette and abs.

Sarah kept things simple by styling her hair down rather than a fancy updo. She parted her platinum locks in the middle and let them spill down her shoulders in loose waves.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to Sarah’s Instagram feed, as it has racked up over 7,500 likes within seven hours of going live. More than 170notes filled the comments section within that time span as well, many with compliments on the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Flawless,” added another fan.

“WOW how beautiful your eyes are. You look so perfect and amazingly sexy,” a third follower praised.

“So sexyyy,” remarked a fourth admirer.

White bikinis seem to be Sarah’s favorite trend at the moment, as she has rocked a number of them on her page in recent weeks. A snap shared last Wednesday captured her looking hotter than ever in another skimpy white two-piece while rocking a bucket hat over her blond tresses. That look proved to be another hit, earning nearly 12,000 likes and 285 comments to date.