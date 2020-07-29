Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Cleavage And Toned Midriff In Open-Fronted Outfit

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. Posing in a revealing outfit, the celebrity questioned whether she really wanted to eat the apples that she posed with or whether she was merely bored.

In the series of snaps, Yovanna wore a long pale skirt with a light floral pattern. It dipped down low in the front, forming a V-shape underneath her bellybutton and helped to highlight her flat stomach.

This was teamed with a long-sleeved white top. This item of clothing did up in the front in a know, exposing lots of the model’s skin as she posed for the camera. It was evident that Yovanna did not wear a bra under the outfit and the top only barely covered her cleavage in many of the snaps, meaning that plenty of the celebrity’s underboob.

Her dark hair was straightened and sections were clipped back from her face. She completed the look with some gold jewelry and white heeled flip flops on her feet.

The first image showed the Instagram sensation sitting on a chair. An apple in one hand and she looked at it intently, as though contemplating whether or not to eat it.

In the second photo, Yovanna stared directly at the camera as she leaned back into the wooden chair on which she sat. By the third pic, the apples were back and she held them in front of her toned stomach as she bent one leg and rested her knee on the seat. Finally, she put the fruit into a small denim-colored handbag.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her fans were quick to respond. Within five hours, the set had gathered 54,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring supporters.

“You look gorgeous and you look so cute,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“It’s just boredom lmaooo,” a fan said in response to Yovanna’s caption.

“Nah take the apples love,” said another user.

“Ur best photoshoot yet sis,” a fourth person wrote, adding an emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the photos. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, kissing, and fire emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Yovanna recently showed off a tight-fitting white dress in a previous Instagram update. In the series of snaps that also featured a short clip, the model insisted that her followers should always put “maximum effort” into everything that they do.