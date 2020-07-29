NBA Rumors: Cavs Could Trade Kevin Love, Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter, And Draft Pick For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite losing LeBron James in the 2018 free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers have refused to undergo a full-scale rebuild. They may have finished the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the league, but instead of taking a different route, they are expected to find ways to build a more competitive roster this fall. One of the dream trade targets for the Cavaliers in the 2020 offseason is reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

If they fail to convince him to sign a massive contract extension this fall, most people believe that the Bucks would be forced to start listening to trade offers for Antetokounmpo, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in summer of 2021. Once he becomes officially available on the market, the Cavaliers could grab the opportunity to bring in another generational talent to their team. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers could offer a package that includes Kevin Love, Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr., and a 2022 first-round pick to Milwaukee in exchange for Antetokounmpo and Ersan Ilyasova.

“If Milwaukee still wanted to contend around a core of Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo, then it should be happy to take on Kevin Love to fill the new power forward hole. If his three-year, $91.5 million remaining contract seems like too much, the Cavs could substitute Andre Drummond and his expiring $28.8 million deal (assuming he picks up his player option). Love’s floor spacing and rebounding could help keep the Bucks in title contention, and Sexton averaged 20.8 points per game in his second season. He could start alongside Bledsoe or become one of the league’s best sixth men.”

Though none of them could provide the same impact as the “Greek Freak,” Love, Sexton, and Porter Jr. would all be intriguing acquisitions for the Bucks. While keeping their status as a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, the proposed trade deal would allow Milwaukee to obtain assets for their future.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the potential arrival of Antetokounmpo in Cleveland would make the Cavaliers a team to watch out for in the 2020-21 NBA season. Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best active players in the league and among the favorites to be the torchbearer of the post-LeBron era. Having Antetokounmpo on their roster would strengthen the Cavaliers’ chances of returning to the Eastern Conference Playoffs next year. However, if they are serious about contending for the NBA championship title, the Cavaliers should highly prioritize surrounding Antetokounmpo with quality players that fit his game.