Casey Costelloe Looks Smoking Hot In Strappy Black Lingerie & Thigh-Highs While Posing In A Field

Casey Costelloe’s latest Instagram share has her fans talking. The model returned to her account on Tuesday with two eye-popping shots of her clad in scandalous lingerie while posing in a field.

Casey looked smoking hot as she flaunted her bronzed figure in the racy ensemble that left very little to the imagination. She rocked a black bra that showed off her ample cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline and underwire-style cups, which boasted a mixture of animal-print patterns on them. The garment also featured a strappy design over her decolletage that gave the look an edgy vibe.

The Aussie hottie rocked a pair of cheeky black panties in the snaps as well that covered up only what was necessary of her curvaceous lower half. The number featured a unique waistband with two sets of straps — one that fell low on her hips, and another that sat just underneath her navel to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist. It also had a daringly high-cut design that upped the ante of the sexy outfit by showing off Casey’s curvy hips and toned thighs.

Casey stood in profile to the camera in the first photo of the set, posing with her hands on her hips while arching her back and popping out her hips to emphasize her bare booty. She tilted her head up toward the sky to soak up as much of the golden sun as possible while closing her eyes in a blissful manner.

The model angled her body more toward the camera in the second shot of the upload, offering her audience a glimpse at her chiseled abs. She raised her toned arms up above her head and gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare.

Casey added a pair of sheer thigh-high stockings with a frilly lace trim, as well as a set of dainty hoop earrings to give her look a hint of bling. Her blond locks were worn down in a deep part and spilled messily over her shoulder and behind her back.

Fans did not hesitate to show the steamy double-pic update some love. It has racked up over 4,500 likes after just four hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Looking very stunning,” one person wrote.

“Perfection,” remarked another fan.

“WOW. So incredibly GORGEOUS and SEXY,” a third follower praised.

“Amazing body,” added a fourth admirer.

Casey has been entertaining her followers with a number of gorgeous shots, both new and old. She recently steamed up her page with a throwback snap from her vacation to Hutt Lagoon, where she looked absolutely stunning in a cheeky white bikini. That post proved to be another major hit, earning more than 8,000 likes and 282 comments to date.