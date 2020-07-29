Jessica Killings Flaunts Enviable Buns In Tight Blue Leggings

Instagram model Jessica Killings delighted her 1.8 million followers with her recent post. In the caption, the celebrity declared that her attitude could depend entirely on her outfit as smiled for the camera while wearing some new workout gear.

In the set, Jessica wore a dusty blue outfit. The crop top plunged down low in the front, showing off plenty of her cleavage. The thick straps crossed over her back and also featured a wide band at the base of the sports top.

Her leggings sat high over her waist, almost covering her bellybutton. Decorative stitching helped to highlight her enviable curves as she posed.

Jessica’s long locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves that cascaded over her back and shoulders in the two pics.

In the first image, the model posed with her hands on her hips. She had turned her head and appeared to be gazing at something over her shoulder and off-camera.

However, it is the second image that really got pulses racing. This one showed Jessica with her back to the photographer. Once again, she looked over her shoulder but her gaze was directed towards her intended audience this time. A huge smile graced her lips. Besides the winning grin, her pert derriere was the highlight of this shot as the outfit hugged her every curve.

Jessica stood in what appeared to be her home. A tall potted plant added a green highlight to the photos and a pale-colored sofa was shown also. To one side was a glass door and the hint of the garden outside could be seen.

As soon as Jessica posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the set had garnered close to 12,000 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“Hahahhaha me too,” actress Diana Madison said in response to the caption.

“That amazing smile on picture 2,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So perfect as always babe,” a fan said.

“Love the hair color,” said another user.

“She’s absolutely amazing,” a fourth person wrote, adding a string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the set. The most popular were the kissing, heart-eyed, and fire emoji.

Along with posting snaps of herself in workout gear, Jessica often posts videos to her Instagram account as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded an exercise clip that saw her working out her enviable booty.

“New week and new goals,” she posted in the caption.