Olivia Munn Flaunts Lean Legs In Multi-Colored Mini Dress

On Tuesday, July 28, Olivia Munn shared a sizzling snap with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed The Newsroom actress posing in a white-walled room with wood flooring. Hanging wall art can be seen in the background. Olivia had “Work From Home” as her location, which suggests that the picture was taken in her house.

For the photo, the 40-year-old stood on her tiptoes and placed both of her hands on her waist. She tilted her chin down and lowered her gaze with her mouth slightly open.

Olivia looked stunning in a long-sleeved multi-colored mini dress with ruffled detailing from the Australian clothing brand, Zimmermann. The garment put her lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her fans. She accessorized the feminine ensemble with layered necklaces and a ring worn on her index finger.

In the body of the post, Olivia tagged Los Angeles-based makeup artist Carly Fisher and hairstylist Kiley Fitzgerald, insinuating that they assisted with her glamorous look. The actress’s long highlighted hair was styled in voluminous curls and a deep middle part.

In the caption, the former The Daily Show with Jon Stewart correspondent appeared to be making reference to new business regulations that have been enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans seemed to have loved the photo as it has soon amassed more than 35,000 likes. Many of Olivia’s followers also proceeded to flock to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow… What a dress!!” wrote a fan, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look beautiful in your outfit. I love you so much and you’re my favorite. Sending you love and hugs @oliviamunn,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of smiling face, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are perfect,” added a different commenter.

“[O]fficially the best thing I’ve ever seen,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Olivia is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she uploaded a boomerang, in which she wore an animal print mask and a sheer low-cut white top that left little to the imagination while standing on a beach. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.