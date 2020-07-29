Laura Sagra Shows Off Boho Style In Latest Instagram Update

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra impressed her 890,000 followers with her recent post. Showing off her boho chic, her fans were instantly captivated.

In the snap, Laura sported a short-sleeved red top with white writing that was cropped. This highlighted her toned stomach as she posed for the camera.

She teamed this with a flowing white skirt that featured thin bands of colors at the top. The red stripe in it matched the color of her top as well complemented her shade of lipstick. A black belt was situated below the colored band. Decorative silver buckles were on display as well as two rows of silver studding.

The celebrity also wore an unzippered black leather jacket over her shoulders that partially covered her cropped shirt. Metallic buckles and studs matched those of the belt that she wore.

Her long blond hair was parted to one side and hung down over shoulder as she posed. Her locks were styled in gentle curls that further complimented the bohemian vibe that she was aiming to achieve.

The look was completed with a delicate gold necklace. It was joined in the center with a ball and a chain and pendant hung from it.

Laura posed off-center to the camera. She looked at something off to the right of the shot as she bent one leg and settled into her hip. She rested one hand on her belt and the other lightly grabbed at her long skirt. The model stood in front of a pale wall with a textured concrete effect.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the image had gathered close to 9,000 likes and plenty of comments from her admirers.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Like how you used 2 neutral colors black and white. To highlight the primary color red,” a fan said regarding Laura’s stylish choice.

“A combination of clothes that fits, but I’m more interested in the jacket,” said another user, eager to find out more about the clothing.

“Wow lovely,” a fourth person wrote, using a heart emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed and fire as well as variants on the heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura posted a revealing Instagram update yesterday. In that post, she wore revealing Daisy Dukes and a cropped T-shirt that made her toned abs the highlight of the snap.