‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Reacts To ‘Very Brady Renovation’ Emmy Nod 50 Years After Original Series

The HGTV renovation series nod scored a Primetime Emmy nomination five decades after the original sitcom was repeatedly snubbed.

The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick is reacting to the Primetime Emmy nomination for A Very Brady Renovation, the seven-part HGTV series she took part in with her TV siblings last year.

The ’70s sitcom star, now 63, took to Twitter to celebrate the exciting news more than 50 years after she starred on the original ABC sitcom with co-stars Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, Mike Lookinland, and the late Robert Reed, Florence Henderson and Ann B. Davis.

McCormick shared a photo that featured cast and crew members on the renovation series as they posed for a cell phone selfie outside of the Studio City, California home that was once used for exterior shots on the classic ABC comedy.

The hard hat-wearing team was all smiles as they posed for the shot before beginning the massive undertaking of gutting the entire property and recreating it as a replica of the interior of the Brady home seen on the retro sitcom. After renovating the property once used for the beloved Brady Bunch, the co-stars also celebrated the holidays in the revamped house five decades years after shooting the Christmas episode on the original show in 1969.

In the caption to her post, McCormick congratulated the crew before revealing that the HGTV series was one of the most “beautiful and heartfelt projects” she has ever worked in.

In comments to the post, which can be seen below, fans agreed that the HGTV special made them very nostalgic for simpler times.

“Well deserved!” one fan wrote. “I loved watching the renovation and was a little sad when it was over. It was like taking a trip back to my childhood. Too bad there’s no Brady vacation home to renovate! Congrats Mo, I’m sure you and your ‘siblings’ had a huge part in the nomination”.

“This was such a treat for all the fans. And seeing you’ kids’ all together again was what made this project extra special,” another added. “Good luck to you all.”

Congratulations to A Very Brady Renovation on being nominated for a prime time Emmy! This is one of the most beautiful and heartfelt projects I’ve ever been involved with! Sending my love to you all! @HGTV #HomeSweetHome #HomeIsWhereTheHeartIs #Love ????????☀️ pic.twitter.com/heODSCOobG — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) July 28, 2020

The nomination is a huge deal for the Brady Bunch family.

It’s hard to believe, but The Brady Bunch, one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1970s — and one that has remained in heavy rotation syndication for decades — was never nominated for an Emmy Award during its original run from 1969 to 1974.

For the 72nd Primetime Emmys, A Very Brady Renovation was nominated in the “Structured Reality Program” category against fellow nominees Antiques Roadshow (PBS), Love Is Blind(Netflix), Queer Eye (Netflix), and Shark Tank (ABC), per a list posted by The New York Times. Shark Tank and Queer Eye have each won the award multiple times over the past six years.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place in September.