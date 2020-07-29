Fitness Model Nienna Jade Slays In A Suede Miniskirt & Matching Bandeau Top

Nienna Jade delighted her Instagram followers today with a new series of photos that have them talking for more reasons than one.

The fitness model shared a total of four images in the smoking-hot upload on Tuesday in which she flaunted her bombshell physique in a sexy ensemble. She stood in front of a gorgeous fountain for the photo shoot and struck a variety of poses, offering her audience a look at the outfit from nearly every angle.

Nienna slayed as she worked the camera in an olive green bandeau top that fell low down her chest and fit snugly around her bosom. It featured thick seams and a sexy cut-out with studded detailing on either side that offered a peek at her voluptuous cleavage. She opted to wear a hot pink bra underneath the number and seemed to want it to be seen, as she made no effort to hide the lingerie’s thin straps or lace cups.

On her lower half, Nienna rocked a matching suede miniskirt that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. It boasted a daringly short length and featured the same cut-out design on the sides of her thighs, teasing her audience with a glimpse of her toned legs. She had the skirt pulled up high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

The social media sensation accessorized the racy look with a trendy chain necklace that was wrapped around her neck in a choker style. She also sported a hot pink cord bracelet that matched her bra, and two sparkling diamond rings. Her long, ombre locks were styled in a middle part and fell in waves over her toned shoulders and back.

Nienna’s 3 million followers certainly seemed impressed by her fashion choice, hitting the like button nearly 9,000 times within four hours of the sizzling shots going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the star in compliments for her latest skin-baring display.

“W-O-W!! You look stunning!” one person wrote.

“Absolutely perfect,” quipped another fan.

“Simply gorgeous. This outfit looks great on you, but then again, everything does,” a third user remarked.

“1000% the most beautiful woman on the internet,” praised a fourth follower.

Nienna’s look today was a slightly more modest choice for the model, as she is often seen rocking skimpy swimwear in her Instagram posts. She recently shared a series of poolside snaps that captured her sporting a cheeky white bikini while doing a workout. That look thrilled her fans as well, who have awarded the post 33,000 likes and 441 comments to date.