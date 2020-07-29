Osmariel Villalobos Goes Braless Under A White Unbuttoned Shirt On Instagram

Venezuelan TV show host and model Osmariel Villalobos is on a sexy-posting spree these days. She took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 28, and wowed her whopping 3.5 million admirers with a very hot picture, one that sent temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, Osmariel could be seen rocking a white shirt that she left unbuttoned. To spice things up, she ditched her bra to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. In addition, she also put her long, sexy legs on full display to tease her fans.

Osmariel opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour and had her manicured nails painted with matching polish. She wore her highlighted tresses in long, romantic waves, and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida. The photoshoot took place in a room. A bed with white sheets spread over it, some pillows, a side table and lamp, and two paintings hanging on the wall could be seen in the background.

To pose, Osmariel sat atop the bed, kept a hand on her thigh, and tilted her head. She seductively parted her lips and gazed straight into the camera.

She posted a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wished her fans a happy Tuesday and added a motivational statement.

She also added several people and services in the post for acknowledgement, including Cerami Salon & Spa, her makeup artists Cesar Cerami and Roberto Ramos, and her photographer Elm Diaz.

Within nine hours of posting, the snap captured more than 67,000 likes. What’s more, several of her fans took to the comments section and posted close to 300 comments in which they praised Osmariel’s amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Oh wow, you are such a goddess,” one of her supporters commented on the picture.

“Happy Tuesday BEAUTIFUL! Kisses!” another user chimed in.

“You look wonderfully gorgeous, babes!! I love you so much,” a third follower wrote.

“How are you getting prettier every other day? What’s the secret?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “my wifey,” and “truly stunning,” to express their adoration for the hottie.

Prior to sharing the latest image, Osmariel shared another snap from the same photoshoot in which she could be seen kneeling on the bed, touching her hair, closing her eyes, and flashing a smile. The picture garnered an additional 81,500 likes.

Osmariel often wows her admirers with her hot pics on Instagram. As The Inquisitr earlier reported, she shared a steamy photograph on July 26 in which she rocked a tiny violet bikini to show off major underboob.