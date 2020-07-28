Yanet Garcia Shows Off Long Legs While Wearing Daisy Dukes And Stilettos

TV host and actress Yanet Garcia wowed her 13.3 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Showing off her impossibly long legs, the celebrity instantly delighted her fans.

The Mexican celebrity that has previously been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” stood in front of a revolving glass door as she proudly showed off her toned limbs. She wore a shiny pink metallic jacket that just reached her waist, meaning that a little of her flat stomach could be seen peeking out from below it.

However, it was her tattered Daisy Dukes and long legs that had all of her fans talking. The jean shorts were cut high, revealing some of the pocket linings as well as plenty of her super smooth thighs.

On her feet, she wore nude-colored stilettos that further added to the impression that her pins seemed impossibly long.

Her brunette locks were parted to the side and styled in gentle waves that cascaded over her shoulder. She completed the look with oversized gold-rimmed glasses that had a rosy-colored undertone.

Yanet stood with one foot pointed outwards, her hip jutting outwards as she did so. She supported her weight as she leaned slightly to one side by resting her hand against the glass of the revolving door.

The picture appeared to have a filter over it, giving the update a dated vibe. The Daisy Dukes and large glasses also enhanced this setting, making it feel like it could have been a photoshoot from the 1970s.

As soon as Yanet posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one hour, the image had quickly gathered 29,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“I [thought] you were short! You got legs for days! LOL,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Become a news girl again. Those were the days,” a fan lamented regarding Yanet’s former occupation.

“Truly beautiful,” said another user.

“My goodness,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

While many of Yanet’s fans chose to comment — both in English and Spanish — others preferred to simply use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and variants of the heart emoji.

While Yanet often shares snaps of her apparent perfect figure, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently changed things up by displaying her stretch marks. Posing in black thong underwear, the celebrity insisted that “you’re beautiful just the way you are.”