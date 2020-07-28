Sadie Robertson Stuns In Cheetah Print Romper While Holding Her Adorable Puppy Cabo

Sadie Robertson looked flawless while posing in a cheetah print ensemble.

Ducky Dynasty star and author Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28 to share a new stunning snapshot of herself. She posed in a cheetah print romper while holding her puppy Cabo whom she shares with her husband, Christian Huff.

Robertson’s romper was sleeveless and featured a collar. She wore her shorts rolled up and showed off her long, toned legs and impressive tan. The romper is from the Franklin, Tennessee based lifestyle clothing store, Imago Dei.

The television star finished off the look with a pair of white lace up shoes and accessorized with a couple of ankle bracelets. She appeared to be wearing some light makeup and wore her blond hair down naturally.

Robertson beamed at the camera while holding Cabo, a white multipoo. She and her husband adopted Cabo in January of this year and frequently share photos of her on social media. In fact, Cabo even has her own Instagram page. Her username is cabos_crib. The account features Cabo’s daily adventures with her owners.

Robertson appeared to be posing at her home, a white house and black flooring visible behind her. The post was shown a lot of love online, racking up over 100,000 likes. In her caption, Robertson encouraged her fans to check out her new app, LO Sister. The app, which is currently available via the Apple App Store, is a continuation of her online community Live Original. The platform is meant to connect women of Christian faith. It also includes letters written by Robertson on various topics regarding everything from family life to friendships and dating. The current topic being reflected on by the online community is relationships. Robertson is providing her own tips and tricks for navigating new romantic connections.

Her many followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her outfit as well as to inquire about LO sister. Others shared how much they look up to the 23-year-old.

“Love the romper and the cute dog!” wrote one person.

“I look up to you so much. You have helped me through so much!” gushed another fan.

“Beautiful legs girl!” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robertson is very outspoken about her high morals and Christian faith. However, she also wants people to know that she’s not perfect and has faced her own challenges with purity. In a recent post on Instagram, she discussed this topic candidly.

“I am not the poster child of purity,” she wrote