Winnie Harlow Looks Fierce While Flaunting Her Curves In A Colorful Bikini In Mexico

Winnie Harlow gave her 8.1 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday when she shared a new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The upload included a total of two images that were captured in Nobu Los Cabos, Mexico, per the geotag, where the Victoria’s Secret model appeared to be enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. She posed on her knees in the golden sand with her legs slightly spread apart in both shots and stared directly at the camera with a sultry gaze while wearing a fierce look across her face.

As for her look in the snaps, Winnie opted for a gorgeous bikini from Offure that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The two-piece boasted an abstract pattern in a bold color scheme of orange and two tones of blue that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though her NSFW showing of skin seemed to have already done the job.

The Jamaican-Canadian hottie’s skimpy swimwear look included an underwire-style top that defined her voluptuous chest. It had a deep neckline that left her decolletage exposed, flashing an eyeful of her ample cleavage along the way. Fans were also treated to a look at Winnie’s flat midsection and abs, much to their delight.

The 26-year-old also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that put on quite a show themselves. The piece covered only what was necessary and featured a high-cut design that highlighted the stunner’s sculpted thighs and curvy hips. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, hitting just below her navel to further highlight her taut stomach.

Winnie added an extra layer to her look with a gorgeous coverup in the same vibrant pattern that gently blew behind her back in the wind. She also wore a matching headband around her long dreadlocks, which spilled behind her back, nearly hitting the sand.

For the final touches on the ensemble, she wrapped a gold Chanel chain belt loosely around her hips, and added a pair of hoop earrings and a nameplate necklace for even more bling.

Fans went wild for the double-pic update, awarding it nearly 128,000 likes within seven hours of going live. An additional 563 notes flooded the comments section, many with compliments for the former America’s Next Top Model contestant’s stunning display.

“OMG! You are so pretty,” one person wrote.

“You’re the most beautiful model in the world,” praised another fan.

“I can’t get over how insanely HOT this picture is wow,” a third follower remarked.

“Gurrrrl u are perfection!” added a fourth admirer.

Others took a moment to wish a happy belated birthday to Winnie, as she turned 26 yesterday.