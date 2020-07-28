Donald Trump’s Health Comes Under Scrutiny After Appearing To Drag His Right Leg

Donald Trump’s health is under scrutiny after a video from his Monday visit to North Carolina appeared to show him “swinging his foot sideways” in what Raw Story called a “peculiar gait.” The clip sparked speculation that the strange leg movement could be a sign of a more serious health problem.

“Something is wrong with Trump’s right leg,” wrote AMERICAblog News editor John Aravosis.”I’m not kidding. This is a CNN video from yesterday. Look at his leg, it’s malfunctioning. What is wrong with him, and why are we not being told the truth about Trump’s health?”

NEW VIDEO: President Trump wears a face mask while touring a laboratory in North Carolina Monday. PO-124MO pic.twitter.com/V11jd4Vht5 — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) July 28, 2020

As reported by International Business Times, Trump previously appeared to drag his left leg during a public appearance at March for Life.

“Watch his feet drag on the floor,” one social media user noted. “Signs of his balance issue and brain deterioration. It will keep worsening. Later, there was the usual speech interruption where his brain seems to short-circuit. Bad day for him.”

Per Forbes, Trump’s health also came under scrutiny after footage spread of him descending the ramp at West Point. During the clip, the president appeared hesitant as he slowly walked down the decline. Although the real estate mogul defended himself by saying the ramp was “very long & steep,” many were quick to note that Barack Obama had no issue descending the same slope.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Nevertheless, Forbes noted that the short video was not sufficient to make definitive conclusions about Trump’s health. According to the publication, there are many reasons that could explain Trump’s approach to the decline, including side effects from medications, dehydration, or an undisclosed injury.

Kikki Planet owner Kathleen Smith noted that the recent footage of Trump appearing to drag his right leg could explain his purported difficulty at West Point.

“If his leg isn’t ‘cooperating’, balancing on a decline would be very difficult,” she tweeted.

In 2019, Sean Patrick Conley, Physician to the President, said that Trump was in “very good health” and suggested he would continue to maintain his health for the duration of his presidency. But neurologist James Merikangas previously said that Americans are justified in their concern for the real estate mogul’s health after his apparent struggle at West Point. According to Merikangas, Trump’s posture has been a cause for concern for some time. He suggested that the president has trouble with both balance and posture — the latter which Merikangas claimed mirrors issues in people with a neurologic problem. However, the doctor stopped short of saying what specific issue he believes the U.S. leader may be struggling with.