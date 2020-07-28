Shannon Beador Shares An Update On Her COVID-19 Diagnosis, Thanks Fans For Their Support

After revealing that she and her three daughters had tested positive for COVID-19, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador took to her Instagram story to update her fans on how she’s coping with the illness.

In the first clip, Shannon sat in her backyard and was seen wearing a mask while she thanked her fans and supporters who had reached out to her to wish her well in the wake of her diagnosis. In the second video update, she thanked Nurse Kelly for “helping” her “get healthy” administering a “Vitamin C IV drip.”

According to the housewife, Vitamin C is rumored to be really helpful in fighting the virus, so both Shannon and her girls have been taking quite a bit since they discovered their diagnoses.

Following her IV, Shannon shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she feels sitting out in the sun for at least 20 to 30 minutes every day is healthy. The Real for Real Cuisine founder said she encourages her daughters to sit in the sun, too, albeit in separate sessions so they stay isolated from one another.

“We all have designated seats here, so we’re not even sitting close to where another person may be sitting later on, [we’re] just trying to be super super careful.”

The Beador family is quarantining in the same house, but staying in different rooms. Shannon assured her followers that even if they do need to leave their room at the same time as someone else, they wear masks, gloves, and wipe down everything.

Diving into discussing her children, Shannon revealed that her daughters are doing pretty well with the virus and are mostly asymptomatic after a few days of mild symptoms, aside from one daughter who she says is still struggling to taste and smell.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The 56-year-old then said she was really “grateful” that her lungs have not been affected, although she said did have a fever for a few days and felt like “she was hit by a truck.”

To conclude her video diary, Shannon again thanked everyone who has sent her well wishes and suggested she might do an Instagram live session in the future to talk about her journey with COVID-19. She also shared an adorable clip of her beloved dog Archie hanging out in her swimming pool.

Despite Shannon getting hit with the virus, Season 15 of RHOC is still going to continue filming, The Inquisitr reported. To return to production with the other cast members, Shannon will have to get two negative test results.

Until then, she is avoiding she will not be doing any work on-camera, but she may potentially film some things herself on her phone.