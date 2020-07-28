Shannon Beador Shares An Update On Her COVID-19 Diagnosis, Thanks Fans For Their Support

After revealing that she and her three daughters had tested positive for COVID-19, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador created a new Instagram story to update her fans on how she’s coping with the illness.

In the first clip, Shannon sat in her backyard while wearing a mask and gloves. She thanked her fans and supporters who reached out to her after she shared her diagnosis publicly.

For the second video update, she filmed a nurse named Kelly assisting her in getting healthy by administering a “Vitamin C IV drip.”

According to the housewife, Vitamin C is rumored to be really helpful in fighting the virus, so both Shannon and her girls have been taking quite a bit since they discovered their diagnoses.

Following her IV, Shannon shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers that she feels sitting out in the sun for at least 20 to 30 minutes every day is essential. The Real for Real Cuisine founder said she encourages her daughters to sit in the sun, too, albeit in separate sessions, so they stay isolated from one another.

“We all have designated seats here, so we’re not even sitting close to where another person may be sitting later on, [we’re] just trying to be super super careful.”

The Beador family is quarantining in the same house, but staying in different rooms. Shannon assured her followers that if they ever do need to leave their room at the same time as someone else, they wear masks, gloves, and wipe everything down.

On her children, Shannon revealed that her daughters are doing pretty well with the virus and are mostly asymptomatic after a few days of mild symptoms — aside from one daughter who she said is still struggling to taste and smell.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The 56-year-old continued, saying she was really “grateful” that her lungs have not been affected, although she said did have a fever for a few days and claimed it felt like “she was hit by a truck.”

To conclude her video diary, Shannon again thanked everyone who has sent her well wishes and suggested she might do an Instagram live session in the future to talk about her journey with COVID-19 and answer questions. She also shared an adorable clip of her beloved dog Archie hanging out in her swimming pool.

Despite Shannon getting hit with the virus, Season 15 of RHOC is still filming, The Inquisitr reported. To return to production with the other cast members, Shannon will first have to receive at least two negative test results.

Until then, she will not be doing any work on-camera, but she may potentially film some things for the show on her phone.