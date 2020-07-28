‘RHOC’ Season 15 Is Reportedly Still Filming Despite Shannon Beador Testing Positive For COVID-19

It is full steam ahead for Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 despite one of the main stars and her three daughters contracting COVID-19. According to TMZ, RHOC will continue filming its upcoming season despite Shannon Beador and her kids testing positive for the virus.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Beador had shared a beautiful picture of her and her girls taken “pre-pandemic” on her Instagram page. In the caption, she explained that they had all tested positive and were quarantining inside their house, albeit isolating in separate rooms.

She thanked frontline workers for all of their help in trying to keep the pandemic under control and said she was praying for everyone “affected.”

“Sources close to the production tell us Bravo isn’t hitting the breaks as it continues to shoot the other housewives for season 15 — despite the fact, Shannon announced last week she and her 3 teenage daughters all recently tested positive for coronavirus,” revealed the TMZ article.

It seems Beador informed production she was sick soon after the results of their COVID-19 testing came back.

The remainder of the RHOC cast — which will be sans OG Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge for the first time in the upcoming fifteenth season — will reportedly feature Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and rumored newcomer Elizabeth Vargas. Despite Beador contracting the virus the women supposedly feels safe, or at least the production does.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

TMZ noted that filming resumed a few weeks ago, and sources close to Bravo said the cast, without Beador, traveled to Lake Arrowhead for a vacation. Since they were away from the 56-year-old, the other housewives think they are okay and avoided having too much contact with her.

“As a result, they’re confident in moving forward with current safety guidelines, without having to close up shop again.”

RHOC is not the only chapter of the successful Bravo franchise filming again. Additional reports say New Jersey, Atlanta, and Dallas have all returned to a semi-regular shoot schedule. However, the outlet noted that “precautions” are being taken.

The RHOC team is supposedly following similar rules to RHOA, including “temp checks, avoiding filming crowds and having the crew members wear masks on set.”

However, since someone on the RHOC cast is actually sick, rules might become even stricter moving forward.

Shannon will not be able to film with the other women as normal until she tests negative for COVID-19 at least twice.

Until then, she is avoiding “in-person, on-camera work” and will instead film “from her phone at home” when she wants to.