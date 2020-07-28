Hailey Clauson Smolders In Barely There Bikini Top And Unbuttoned Jeans

Hailey Clauson gave her 561,000 Instagram followers quite a treat on Tuesday, July 28, with a hot new post. The blond bombshell took to the social media platform to post a stunning black-and-white photo of herself in a revealing outfit as she oozed sex appeal.

Clauson, who is best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, including having appeared on its cover, struck a fierce pose against a white backdrop. The camera was placed near the ground, just below her crotch, as she stood tall and leaned back. The interesting angle emphasized her torso, framing her from the hips up. Clauson tilted her head to the left as she glanced down at the photographer with soft eyes. She took her right arm behind her head while allowing her lips to hang open.

She sported a bikini top in black, adding contrast to the monochromatic snap. It featured tiny triangles that barely contained her chest, putting quite a bit of under and sideboob on display. Thin straps went around her neck and back. On her lower body, Clauson had on a pair of denim bottoms, which she wore completely unbuttoned, spicing things up further. The jeans sat low, allowing her to expose her tight stomach.

Clauson wore her blond hair styled down in natural-looking wavy strands that cascaded down her back.

In the caption, Clauson explained that she shot the photo at home, and tagged the Instagram page Justshootem, a photography account for which she is the creative director and Jullien Herrera the photographer, as per its bio.

The post has attracted more than 5,000 likes and over 70 comments within four hours of going live. Her fans went all in in the comments section, praising her beauty, pose, outfit and modeling skills in a host of languages, including English, Portuguese and Italian.

“Yeah, very classy shot,” one user wrote.

“One of the best images on Instagram,” raved another fan.

“OBest shot I’ve seen this year. u should start taking pictures,” replied a third admirer.

“Woman of my dream,” added a fourth user.

Clauson has been heating up her feed as of late. She recently shared another sweltering photo of herself rocking a tiny bikini top that put her cleavage front and center, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The image was a close-up of Clauson that framed her from the chest up, focusing in on her face and upper body. She wore the top of a white two-piece swimsuit that increased the contrast between her sun-kissed skin tone against the bright background.