Derek Hough Reportedly Asked To Return To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ For Season 29

The popular pro dancer appeared on the show from 2007 - 2016.

Derek Hough has reportedly been asked if he would consider returning to Dancing with the Stars.

Sources told The Daily Mail that the 35-year-old six-time mirrorball champion, who competed on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition for 17 seasons until his exit in 2016, has been approached about a possible return to the show that made him a household name.

“Derek has already been asked if he is interested in coming back to Dancing With The Stars,” an insider told the outlet. “They have always liked working with him because he is very professional and really talented plus just an overall nice guy. The celebrities trust him. And it does not hurt that he has a huge following and fans want him back.”

Of course, it would be a very hard push to convince Hough to return to Dancing with the Stars due to his current commitment to a judging role on NBC’s World of Dance alongside his big-name co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.

“He has been working with J-Lo on World Of Dance for two seasons. So it’s hard to tell what he will decide,” the source said of Hough.

It was not revealed if Hough was approached to return as a pro dancer or as a judge or for another new role on Dancing With the Stars. Veteran judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonilio are presumed to be returning for their 29th season of the celebrity dance-off, although in the past, a fourth judge – coincidentally, Derek’s sister, Julianne Hough – has been part of the panel to offer critiques to the contestants.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Hough recently said he was shocked by the sudden firing of longtime Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron earlier this month. He considered Bergeron a “staple” of the show and a good friend.

So far, the only confirmed Dancing With the Stars cast members are newly-announced host Tyra Banks and one celebrity contestant, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. Hough has not commented on rumors of his return to DWTS.

There is not a confirmed premiere date for Dancing with the Stars’ 29th season. The show usually debuts in late September for its fall season and wraps just before Thanksgiving.

But, Entertainment Tonight has teased that production for DWTS is planned to resume in September with safety guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The anticipated start date is not set in stone and could be adjusted if safety protocols change in Los Angeles, where Dancing With the Stars is filmed.