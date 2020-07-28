Heidi Klum And Sofia Vergara Sizzle On The Set Of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Supermodel and beloved television host Heidi Klum piqued her 7.5 million Instagram fans’ interest on Tuesday afternoon with an exciting photo from the set of her current television series, America’s Got Talent. Season 15 started filming recently outside in Simi Valley, California.

Heidi and Sofia Vergara, who is AGT’s newest judge, looked glamorous posed in director’s chairs in front of a giant neon sign displaying the title of the show.

Heidi expressed how pleased she was to be filming again, particularly with her companion in the photo.

The teaser post garnered over 13,000 likes in the first hour after it went live.

Heidi wore a white, strapless, mid-length shift that hugged her curves and flattered her fair complexion. It appeared to have satin detailing around the top. Her smooth decolletage was bare with the exception of a slim gold choker and a pendant with a dark unidentifiable stone around her long, slender neck.

She finished off the ensemble with pointed white stilettos and a delicate ankle bracelet.

Heidi’s long, straight hair was parted in the center and slipped over both slender shoulders. Long bangs framed her gorgeous eyes and stunning features. She had a wide, natural smile on her face.

Sofia rocked a brightly-colored strapless pantsuit that showed off her killer figure and gregarious personality.

The garment clung to her voluptuous bust, slim waist, and shapely hips, then flared at the legs.

It featured daffodil-colored vertical stripes of varying widths, outlined with black, on a white background. The vibrant shade accentuated her lovely olive skin.

She accessorized with small hoops dangling from her ears and stylish platform heels with a peekaboo toe.

Her wavy chestnut mane cascaded past both shoulders, golden highlights glimmering in the vivid set lights.

Both ladies sat many feet apart in classic wooden folding chairs with black canvas fabric. They posed in almost identical, but mirrored positions — both leaned slightly toward one another with one elbow resting on the arm of the chair, and the opposing leg crossed over the other. Sofia rested her left palm on her thigh.

Textured asphalt stretched out to a faux city corner with a row of tall apartment buildings in the background. Vivid can lights defined the structures as well as a large tree in the center.

According to a recent article by Deadline, a special film stage was created to facilitate health regulations that continue to remain in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The newest episodes of AGT have been filmed on an expansive “outdoor movie stage” which allow contestants, cast, and crew to maintain proper social distancing during production.