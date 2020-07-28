Bianca Taylor Flaunts Fit Body In Minuscule Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Bianca Taylor showed off her fit body to her 888,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 28, when she took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a smoldering snapshot of herself wearing a minuscule lingerie set that left little to the imagination.
The snap captured the vegan fitness model posing on what looked to be a kitchen. Taylor was in a three-quarter pose, placing the back leg forward and opposite hand on her waist. She tilted her head to the side and glanced at the camera with soft eyes and parted lips. She wore her dark brown hair styled in flowy, wavy strands that fell onto her back and over her right shoulder.
Taylor wore a two-piece made of a light blue velvety fabric with white details all throughout. The bandeau top consisted of a narrow strip, which was wide enough to cover the bare minimum and left her cleavage and quite a bit of underboob exposed. The bra had a rhinestone heart detail right in the middle. Her matching bottoms had double white straps, which she pulled high on her hips, baring her hips and showcasing her chiseled abs.
View this post on Instagram
Spread more of what lights you up✨???? for me, that’s self care???????? Taking care of your body, mind and soul is essential in living as your most empowered and successful self! – @shopskara is one of my tools in my self care and self appreciation ritual. – ????I take it as a supplement to combat stress, both mental and physical, and also to help me relax and recover so I can conquer the next day???????? ????????♀️I also use @shopskara oil topically as a facial oil to keep my skin healthy and glowing. Hemp oil has so many benefits for your skin, and the other ingredients work together to fight inflammation and dry skin. This empowers me to feel beautiful and confident with my skin. – ????So when my team and I created @shopskara we wanted to empower you all with those tools as well. To look in the mirror and smile at your own beauty. To feel calm, collected, and healthy, so that you can triumph life’s hurdles. To benefit from our content in our blogs, ig page, and videos that can educate you on mindfulness and health. Our mission is to inspire you to harmonize your body, mind, and spirit, so that you can go out and harmonize wirh your community. ???? – I appreciate every single follow on @shopskara and every purchase and every review ???????? you can use “Bianca” to save at the link in my bio????
Taylor paired the photo with a lengthy caption in which she discussed the importance of taking care of one’s “body, mind and soul.” She also revealed her post was an add for the brand Skara, which offers CBD-infused self-care products. Taylor raved about its face oil, noting the skin benefits of hemp oil.
The post has attracted more than 11,300 likes and upwards of 160 comments within just a couple of hours. Her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over her killer body and to shower her with all kinds of compliments.
“Always in inspiration [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] also I think this color was made for you,” one user wrote.
“[T]he crazy thing is that I took this and ur abs pop even MORE THAN THAT IN PERSON,” replied another user.
“Beautiful as USUAL THANKS FOR YOUR SELF CARE, & thanks [praying hands] for SHARING!!” a third admirer raved.
“Wow you look absolutely stunning [butterfly] Goddess! [sparkle],” added a fourth fan.
