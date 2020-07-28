Gabby Epstein Leaves Little To Imagination In Lavender Lace Lingerie

Australian model Gabby Epstein sent temperatures soaring around the globe on Tuesday, July 28, when she posted some stunning new snapshots of herself on Instagram. The bombshell shared the post with her 2.3 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The 26-year-old — who is known for being a blogger and fashion model — radiated as she photographed herself indoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Gabby stole the show as she stood directly in front of the mirror, switching between two sultry poses and angles. She further emitted a sexy vibe as she pouted and stared directly into her phone’s screen.

Her long, blond hair, which featured dark roots and highlights, was pulled back and did not appear to be styled, as some side-bangs fell down around her face.

Still, it was the model’s famous and fit figure that captivated users’ attention most, as she flaunted her killer curves with some reveling lingerie.

Gabby sported a lavender bra which was designed with a sheer lace material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The intimate garment did not leave much to the imagination as it was quite formfitting on the model, accentuating her bust. The bra’s cups also exposed a bit of her cleavage.

The model teamed the intimate top with a matching pair of panties that also did not provide much coverage as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut. The briefs especially showed off her curvy hips, and pert derrière, all-the-while calling attention to her slim core.

She finished the sexy look off with matching garter straps.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that her lingerie was designed by Lounge Intimates.

The smoking-hot series was met with a great deal of support and approval from her fans, amassing more than 43,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 300 followers also took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her figure, good looks, and intimates.

“Beautiful as always,” one user wrote.

“An actual queen,” a second fan added.

“Absolute slayer, looking stunning, sexy, and mesmerizing,” a third individual proclaimed, following their compliments with a string of fire emoji.

“Hot queen,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Gabby has taken to social media to serve up more than one daring look this past month.

On July 19, she wowed her fans once again after she rocked a tiny black bikini and slit shorts, per The Inquisitr. That upload received more than 49,000 likes.