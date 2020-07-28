Machine Gun Kelly Shares Sweet Pic Of Him & Megan Fox Getting Cozy, Says He ‘Waited For Eternity’ For Her

Machine Gun Kelly — real name Colson Baker — shared an adorable new photograph of himself and girlfriend Megan Fox on his Instagram page Tuesday afternoon. In the caption, he gushed that he had been waiting for her to enter his life “for eternity,” alongside knife, red heart, and dizzy symbol emoji.

In the pic, Megan and Colson stood beside each other in what appeared to be a bathroom. The “Bloody Valentine” singer held up his iPhone to take a mirror selfie of the couple looking quite cozy together. He had his arm tightly wound around the Transformers actress’s hips, hand gripping her thigh, while the mother-of-three wrapped her arm around his middle.

Both stars posed for the snap by acting a little silly, sticking their tongues out for the camera instead of just smiling. Colson looked into the mirror as he poked his tongue out from between his lips, whereas Megan opted to look at the phone screen.

The 34-year-old former model also chose a slightly sexier outfit for the pic, rocking a black sports bra that showed off her toned midriff and a hint of her lower ribcage tattoo. She paired her revealing top with matching athletic pants. Colson wore a black T-shirt with pants and accessorized his look with a thick silver necklace and a bracelet. He also sported black fingernails.

His bleached blond hair was gently tousled while Megan’s long brunette locks looked perfectly curled and cascaded down her backside.

Colson and Megan have turned out to be quite a popular couple with their respective fan bases. Within a few hours of going live, the new Instagram post had garnered over 1 million likes and more than 15,200 comments.

Several of the songwriter’s famous friends and colleagues commented to rave about how “hot” they were as a couple, and many of his supporters echoed those sentiments in the comments section.

“THE POWER THIS HOLDS,” gushed one fan.

“Deada** when’s the last time u seen kells post a pic w a s/o THIS BOY HAPPT [sic] HAPPY,” wrote another.

“This might be the hottest couple I’ve ever seen,” chimed in a third admirer, trailing their message with several flame emoji.

Three days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Megan was very happy with the singer, but she still wished her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, well. In light of the reports that Green has recently split from Australian model Tina Louise, a source close to the Jennifer’s Body star said she was confident that her ex would find the perfect match soon.