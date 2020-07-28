Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Tiny Crop Top & Distressed Jeans

On Tuesday, July 28, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 608,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing on a paved pathway in front of a grassy area. Numerous trees can be seen in the background. She sizzled in a tiny black crop top with puff sleeves and a pair of low-rise distressed blue jeans. The ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, put her incredible curves and flat midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Rachel also wore black combat boots, a matching quilted leather purse, and coordinating rectangular sunglasses. As for jewelry, she sported statement earrings, a gold necklace, a watch, and her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in voluminous curls and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Rachel stood with her shoulders back and touched her thigh, as she held onto her sunglasses. The model tilted her head and gazed directly at the photographer, parting her full lips. She altered her position for the following photo by jutting out her hips and placed one of her hands on the back of her head. She also had put on her sunglasses prior to taking the picture.

In the caption, the social media sensation insinuated that the photos were taken while she was on a walk during the “[e]vening.” Rachel, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, also advertised for the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you look amazing,” gushed a fan, along with a red heart emoji.

“Love this look! So nice,” added a different devotee.

“Wow! You are so effing beautiful! Absolutely gorgeous! Jaw-dropping gorgeous!” remarked another follower, adding numerous black heart emoji to the comment.

“I just love you and this outfit head to toe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the Manchester native is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.