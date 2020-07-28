Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Cleavage & Killer Abs In Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony looked stunning as she flaunted her jaw-dropping figure for her latest Instagram update. For the snap, she was photographed outside while sporting a body-hugging cropped shirt that showcased her assets and toned midsection.

The popular YouTuber is well-known for her gym selfies, but for this snap she was shot outdoors on a bright sunny day. O’Mahony’s body was more covered than usual, but she still provided fans with eye candy.

The 22-year-old was captured from the thighs up as she stood in front of a window. In the reflection, the blue sky was visible. O’Mahony wore her long dark hair straight and parted to the right, and had a smile across her gorgeous face as she looked off-camera. The social media influencer’s body was slightly turned and she held her left hand near her hair, while the right tugged at a belt loop on her pants.

O’Mahony showed the progress from her intense workouts with a revealing and flattering black top. The long-sleeve number had cuffed wrists, was cropped to just above her belly, and had a plunging neckline. She also rocked a pair of skintight blue jeans that wrapped around her sculpted lower body. This ensemble offered fans a view of her cleavage which was accentuated by the top, and her defined stomach. The Irish stunner’s tanned skin popped against the backdrop.

In the caption, O’Mahony asked her followers if they could spot her two dogs peering out the window, and described them as her “shadow.” She tagged local fashion retailer Love Lisa in the picture along with her dogs’ page.

The influencer uploaded the photo on Tuesday afternoon for her 671,000 Instagram followers. Many of them took notice of the post, and more than 13,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over five hours after it went online. Fitness model Courtney Black left a heart-eye emoji, and the comment section was flooded with those. Fans complimented O’Mahony’s physique, and several responded to the caption about her furry companions.

“I’m speechless look at you,” one follower wrote.

“Looking sooo amazing,” another added.

“Gorgeous,” a fan commented while adding several heart-eye and fire emoji.

“Both of them just like ‘Mum stop posing for pictures and take us for a walk!'” one Instagram user joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier this month O’Mahony showcased her chiseled stomach and underboob in a steamy upload. She took a mirror selfie first thing in the morning in a t-shirt and shorts. That post earned more than 27,000 likes.