Former ‘RHOC’ Star David Beador’s Fiancee Lesley Look Just Found Out The Gender Of Their Baby

David Beador is expecting his fourth child.

David Beador’s fiancee, Lesley Cook, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning to reveal that she is looking for a fun way to reveal whether she’s having a baby girl or a boy.

Weeks after confirming she is expecting her first child with the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Lesley told her online followers that she “found out today” whether their first child is female or male and questioned her online audience members about potential ways to share the gender with her family and friends.

“Does anyone have any unique gender reveal ideas?” she asked, also adding the “found out today” hashtag.

Lesley’s post included a background with a colorful banner and blue, pink, and green confetti pouring over her message. It also included an emoji with bells and confetti, which she likely included to express her excitement over learning the gender of her unborn offspring.

While David does not have a public profile on social media that is accessible to those who once watched him on The Real Housewives of Orange County alongside his former wife, Shannon Beador, it’s safe to say that he is thrilled to be welcoming a fourth kid.

David shares three daughters with Shannon, including 19-year-old Sophie and 16-year-old twins Adeline and Stella.

David and Lesley began dating in early 2018, months after David and Shannon called it quits on their 17-year marriage. Then, earlier this year, during a trip to Miami for the Super Bowl, David proposed to Lesley and ultimately, she announced the news in the form of a photo to her followers on Instagram.

David Beador attends Shoebox’s 29th Birthday Celebration hosted by Rob Riggle at The Improv. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, David’s news was first shared publicly in the form of a video shared to Lesley’s TikTok account earlier this month. At the time, Lesley was seen sharing the news of her new baby with her daughter, Inga, who she said was thrilled about becoming a big sister for the very first time.

In the clip, Inga was seen dressed in a blue outfit and matching headband as she stood with her mom in a large living room, which also featured the color blue.

“Inga’s going to be a big sister! Can you believe it?” Lesley asked Inga.

“Are you excited? How excited? Show me how excited you are,” she continued as her daughter let out a smile.

In addition to her daughter Inga, Lesley also shares son Andris with an ex.